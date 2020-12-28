Bulls Broadcast Roasts Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre With Brutal Graphic

Wiggins, Oubre roasted by Bulls broadcast with brutal graphic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. haven't had the start to the season they envisioned.

The Warriors' wing duo entered Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls stuck in permafrost, having gone a combined 2-for-21 from 3-point range in their first two games.

Naturally, the Bulls broadcast let them have it during the pre-game with a brutal graphic.

That's going to sting.

Unfortunately for the fine folks in the Windy City, the Warriors got the last laugh when Damion Lee drilled a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to give the Warriors their first win of the season.

While Oubre continued to struggle against the Bulls -- he now is 0-for-17 from deep on the season -- Wiggins posted his best game of the year, scoring 19 points and going 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors (1-2) now will head to Detroit to face the Pistons on Tuesday before heading back to the Bay Area.

As for the 0-3 Bulls -- next time maybe run the troll graphic after you get the win. Just an idea.

