CJ McCollum Reacts to Draymond Green's Defense on Last Warriors-Raptors Play

McCollum reacts to Draymond's defense on last play vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors barely held on and beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, as Pascal Siakam's potential game winner at the buzzer went in-and-out.
Sports
Andrew Wiggins defended Siakam 1-on-1 on the final play, so Draymond Green had nothing to do with the result, right?
Wrong.
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum -- who has first-hand experience when it comes to dealing with Draymond's other-worldly defensive skills -- weighed in Monday morning by tweeting: "Elite defender . Elite communicator. Stats don’t always show the impact but it’s in their results."
The timing of all this is very fitting when you consider the following exchange Draymond had Saturday afternoon with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke:
Burke: "Do you wish defense was seen in a sexier way? Being in good position or just staying vertical -- that's just as important potentially as hitting a splashy 3, but it's the 3 that ends up on a highlight reel."
Draymond: "Well that would require people to know the game of basketball, and most people don't. Wishful thinking. Most people will never learn the game of basketball. They think they know, but yet don't have a clue. It is what it is. I enjoy being one of the not-so-many people that actually know the game -- being in that rare category."
The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Defensive selection recorded 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds vs. the Raptors.
His presence vastly has changed things for the Warriors, who now are 4-2 with Draymond in uniform.
And when it comes to the aforementioned Siakam miss at the buzzer, it's very safe to assume Draymond knew the shot wasn't going in as he tracked the trajectory of the ball in mid-air.
The future Hall of Famer is a basketball genius.
