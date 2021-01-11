CJ McCollum Reacts to Draymond Green's Defense on Last Warriors-Raptors Play

McCollum reacts to Draymond's defense on last play vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors barely held on and beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, as Pascal Siakam's potential game winner at the buzzer went in-and-out.

Andrew Wiggins defended Siakam 1-on-1 on the final play, so Draymond Green had nothing to do with the result, right?

Wrong.

Watch the clip below:

What ended up in a Siakam missed turnaround pullup started off with Draymond's IQ denying the initial options for the Raptors at the end of their game tonight: pic.twitter.com/jn4Xonv9qg — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) January 11, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum -- who has first-hand experience when it comes to dealing with Draymond's other-worldly defensive skills -- weighed in Monday morning by tweeting: "Elite defender . Elite communicator. Stats don’t always show the impact but it’s in their results."

The timing of all this is very fitting when you consider the following exchange Draymond had Saturday afternoon with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke:

Burke: "Do you wish defense was seen in a sexier way? Being in good position or just staying vertical -- that's just as important potentially as hitting a splashy 3, but it's the 3 that ends up on a highlight reel."

Draymond: "Well that would require people to know the game of basketball, and most people don't. Wishful thinking. Most people will never learn the game of basketball. They think they know, but yet don't have a clue. It is what it is. I enjoy being one of the not-so-many people that actually know the game -- being in that rare category."

OG Anunoby thought he was gonna have an easy dunk on the Raptors first possession of the game last night. But Draymond Green rotated over at the perfect time and caused the miss (this doesn't show up in the box score) pic.twitter.com/iDp4BuZJLE — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 11, 2021

The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Defensive selection recorded 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds vs. the Raptors.

His presence vastly has changed things for the Warriors, who now are 4-2 with Draymond in uniform.

How about this sequence from Draymond with the game on the line:

-Recovers to block VanVleet at the rim (plus says "give me that sh*t.")

-Drives and dishes to Bazemore for the go-ahead layup pic.twitter.com/HzSYVu46sq — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 11, 2021

And when it comes to the aforementioned Siakam miss at the buzzer, it's very safe to assume Draymond knew the shot wasn't going in as he tracked the trajectory of the ball in mid-air.

Hey watch Draymond here. He puts his hands up to celebrate as Siakam’s shot is in mid-air. He knew it was gonna miss just a tiny bit short ... pic.twitter.com/MDHjI4ZAuX — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 11, 2021

The future Hall of Famer is a basketball genius.

