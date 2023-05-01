Draymond Green Calls Domantas Sabonis ‘Wack' for Not Shaking Warriors' Hands

Why Draymond 'lost a lot of respect' for Sabonis after Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis had their fair share of interactions during the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

But after Golden State eliminated its Northern California counterparts with a 120-100 victory Sunday at Golden 1 Center, Green took exception to something Sabonis did -- or didn't do, rather -- after the pivotal Game 7.

"Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis," Green said on "The Draymond Green Show" after the win. "You don't shake guys' hands after you lose? I don't respect that. I once left the court when we lost in Game 7 [of the 2016 NBA Finals] to the Cleveland Cavaliers. I went to my locker and sat down, and I said, 'This don't feel right.' And I walked back out on the court and I showed everybody love.

"You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect. That was wack to me. That's wack. I wouldn't even necessarily say lost respect, but I don't respect that, and that's wack."

Green and Sabonis were at the center of postseason controversy in Game 2 of the series, when the Warriors veteran stomped on the Kings center's chest after Sabonis latched onto Green's leg from the floor. Green was suspended for Game 3 of the series, but Golden State pulled out a commanding victory over Sacramento without him.

It's no shock that Sabonis was disappointed after the Kings lost in the opening round of their first playoff appearance in 17 years. While he and his teammates had visions of bringing glory to Sacramento and eliminating the defending NBA champions, the Warriors' postseason experience was too much for the Kings to overcome.

And it's not a surprise, either, that Green, never one to duck any smoke, decided to call out Sabonis' apparent lack of sportsmanship on his podcast.

Sabonis ended Game 7 with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists after putting up 16 points in the first half alone. After finishing seventh in 2023 NBA MVP voting, Sabonis found a formidable opponent in Warriors center Kevon Looney during the series and failed to make much of an impact during the second half of Sacramento's must-win Game 7.

With the Kings on the rise and the Warriors proving their championship DNA hasn't gone anywhere, however, this series likely wasn't Sabonis and Green's last chance to shake hands.

