Warriors

Draymond Green Ejected From Playoff Game for Flagrant Foul

By Josh Dubow

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.

The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Monday night after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound.

With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis' chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as the officials reviewed the play.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green's leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

During the review, the fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

Sports

Warriors 11 mins ago

Kings Beat Warriors 114-106 to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Warriors 5 hours ago

‘Do It for Earl!': E-40, Kings Fan Incident Adds Fuel to Fire for Warriors, Mistah Fab Says

This isn't the first playoff infraction for Green, who got suspended for one game during the 2016 Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WarriorsGolden State WarriorsDraymond Green
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us