Draymond Green Ejected From Playoff Game for Flagrant Foul

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis.

The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Monday night after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound.

Draymond has been given a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/aKDqJ174Q0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2023

With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis' chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as the officials reviewed the play.

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green's leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

During the review, the fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

Kings fans were giving it to Draymond, and he was giving it right back pic.twitter.com/3TgnGj7crI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2023

This isn't the first playoff infraction for Green, who got suspended for one game during the 2016 Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season.

