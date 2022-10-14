Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Dap Each Other Up Before Warriors-Nuggets Game

Draymond, JP dap each other up before Warriors-Nuggets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the foreseeable future, every interaction between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will be under a microscope, even those that happen during an NBA preseason game.

Green made his preseason debut in the Warriors' final tune-up before the regular season Friday night against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The public got its first glimpse of him with Poole together since the four-time NBA All-Star punched his younger teammate during practice on Oct. 5.

Just before tip-off, Green dapped up the Warriors' reserves and Poole was the third person in line to high-five and hug him.

Draymond is ready pic.twitter.com/07THDuVdaz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 15, 2022

Green spent less than a week away from the Warriors before returning to practice Thursday. The team chose not to suspend him, instead fining him for punching Poole.

While Green has addressed the media twice since the incident, Poole has yet to speak publicly and it's unclear when he will do so.

But for now, everything appears to be good between Green and Poole.

