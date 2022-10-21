Warriors

Draymond Green Jr. Adorably Plays Peek-A-Boo With Warriors Reporters

By Taylor Wirth

Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center. 

While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as he is known, is a familiar face at Chase Center. During the 2021-22 season, D.J. made appearances assisting Warriors players on the bench and even played peek-a-boo with reporters after the Warriors' win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors also are no strangers to kids stealing the show in postgame press conferences, as Steph Curry's daughter Riley used to appear regularly next to her father in postgame pressers after playoff games in years past. 

Sports

Warriors 1 hour ago

Steph Curry's ‘Night Night' Celebration Fair Game for ‘Bold Enough' Players

Warriors 3 hours ago

Warriors Observations: Second Unit Struggles in 128-123 Loss to Nuggets

RELATED: Draymond proves commitment to Dubs with effort in loss

Win or lose, Draymond Jr. will do his best to give Warriors fans something to smile about. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAGolden State WarriorsDraymond Green
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us