Draymond Green Jr. Adorably Plays Peek-A-Boo With Warriors Reporters

Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters

Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center.

While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room.

DJ just wanted to say hi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jumnsRVDNu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2022

Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as he is known, is a familiar face at Chase Center. During the 2021-22 season, D.J. made appearances assisting Warriors players on the bench and even played peek-a-boo with reporters after the Warriors' win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors also are no strangers to kids stealing the show in postgame press conferences, as Steph Curry's daughter Riley used to appear regularly next to her father in postgame pressers after playoff games in years past.

Win or lose, Draymond Jr. will do his best to give Warriors fans something to smile about.

