Draymond Green's 2023-24 Player Option Puts Him in Great Spot, Bob Myers Says

Myers believes Draymond's player option puts him in great spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to contract extensions Saturday, and now the question many are asking is, where does this leave Draymond Green?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Green will earn $25.8 million this season and has a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $27.5 million. If he plays through his contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

Despite the uncertainty, Warriors general manager Bob Myers believes that the veteran forward is in a great position even after Poole and Wiggins' contract extensions.

"Draymond is in a great spot," Myers told reporters Sunday. "He's got a player option. It's a great position for a player to be in. You control your own destiny. We gave Wiggins one.

"We reluctantly give those; those are really powerful things for players. So he's in a great spot."

"Usually when Draymond has a lot on the line he performs."



Bob Myers on Draymond Green's looming contract situation pic.twitter.com/0SVOGrbwXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2022

Although Green could become a free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season if he chooses to decline his player option, Myers stated that he expects the Warriors star to have a great year despite the contract situation.

"I think he's excited about the year, and he wants to win another championship," Myers added. "He sees the opportunity in front of him ... I don't sense any issues there or any problems with that.

"And I imagine he's going to have a fantastic year. I actually think he will have a great year. He's got a lot on the line, and usually, when Draymond has a lot on the line, he performs."

Last season, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while also playing a significant role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics.

Green will look to replicate this production and hopes that it leads to back-to-back Larry O'Brien championship trophies.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast