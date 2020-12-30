Draymond Green's IG Comment Implies Kent Bazemore Should Be in Rotation

Draymond's IG comment implies Baze should be in Dubs' rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kent Bazemore did not get any playing time in the Warriors' wins over the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

But the veteran supported his teammates from the sidelines, and busted out some celebrations following a couple of Steph Curry's 3-pointers Tuesday night.

The Warriors highlighted Bazemore's moves in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram post with the caption: "Baze's bench celebrations were in midseason form last night (laughing emoji)."

Draymond Green commented with: "Probably should be on the court doing them though."

Watch the latest episode of Warriors Outsiders

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJb2UDJBfyM

It's very safe to assume Draymond -- who hopefully makes his season debut Friday night vs. the Portland Trail Blazers -- believes Bazemore should be in the Warriors' rotation.

"His time is gonna come. I've talked to him about that," Steve Kerr told the media Monday. "He's going to play, it just has to happen organically. Right now, we're trying to figure out who our team is. I know what Kent can do. I've watched him play for years.

"We're trying to take a look at some other guys -- trying to find some rotations. Right now, he's on the outside looking in. But he knows that eventually he'll be in there."

Perhaps as soon as Friday we will see Kerr give Bazemore the nod over Jordan Poole or Mychal Mulder.

But the 31-year-old definitely won't be getting any minutes right now ahead of Damion Lee, who continues to step up and make big plays.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast