Here's the Complete Warriors 2022-23 Season Schedule

The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors enter the 2022-23 season in search of their fifth title since since the 2014-13 season. Below is their complete schedule of games for the current season. You can watch most games live on our sister station, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Check out the video above for a visual look at the schedule that showcases some of our favorite moments from the Warriors' Victory Parade this past summer.

HOME: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Los Angeles LAKERS (TNT, ESPN)

HOME: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Denver NUGGETS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Sacramento KINGS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Phoenix SUNS (TNT)

HOME: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Miami HEAT (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Charlotte HORNETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. PT at Detroit PISTONS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Miami HEAT (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Orland MAGIC (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. PT at New Orleans PELICANS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Sacramento KINGS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Cleveland CAVALIERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Sacramento KINGS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. San Antonio SPURS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Phoenix SUNS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. New York KNICKS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

AWAY: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Houston ROCKETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. PT at New Orleans PELICANS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Los Angeles CLIPPERS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vd. Utah JAZZ (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Minnesota TIMBERWOLVES (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. PT Dallas MAVERICKS (NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT)

HOME: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Chicago BULLS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Houston ROCKETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Indiana PACERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Utah JAZZ (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Boston CELTICS (ABC)

AWAY: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Milwaukee BUCKS (NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT)

AWAY: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT at Indiana PACERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Philadelphia 76ERS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

AWAY: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. PT at Toronto RAPTORS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWaY: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. PT at New York KNICS (NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT)

AWAY: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Brooklyn NETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. PT vs. Memphis Grizzlies (ABC/ESPN)

HOME: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Charlotte HORNETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Utah JAZZ (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Friday, Dec. 30. 2022 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Portland TRAIL BLAZERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Atlanta HAWKS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Detroit PISTONS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Orlando MAGIC (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Phoenix SUNS (TNT)

AWAY: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT at San Antonio SPURS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

AWAY: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Chicago BULLS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT at Washington WIZARDS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Boston CELTICS (TNT)

AWAY: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Cleveland CAVALIERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Brooklyn NETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Memphis GRIZZLIES (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Toronto RAPTORS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Monday, Jan. 30. 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Oklahoma City THUNDER (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Minnesota TIMBERWOLVES (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Denver NUGGETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Dallas MAVERICKS (ABC)

HOME: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Oklahoma City THUNDER (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Portland TRAIL BLAZERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Los Angeles LAKERS (ABC)

HOME: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Washington WIZARDS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Los Angeles CLIPPERS (NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT)

AWAY: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Los Angeles LAKERS (TNT)

HOME: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Houston ROCKETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT vs Minnesota TIMBERWOLVES (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:00 p..m. PT vs. Portland TRAIL BLAZERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Los Angeles CLIPPERS (NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT)

HOME: Friday, Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. New Orleans PELICANS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Friday, Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:30 p..m. PT at Los Angeles LAKERS (ABC)

AWAY: Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Oklahoma City THUNDER (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Memphis GRIZZLIES (TNT)

HOME: Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Milwaukee BUCKS (ABC)

HOME: Monday, Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Phoenix SUNS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

AWAY: Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Los Angeles CLIPPERS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

AWAY: Friday, Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Atlanta HAWKS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Saturday, Mar. 18, (NBC Sports Bay Area) at 5:00 p.m. PT at Memphis GRIZZLIES (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Monday, Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT at Houston ROCKETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT at Dallas MAVERICKS (NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN)

HOME: Friday, Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Philadelphia 76ERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT vs. Minnesota TIMBERWOLVES (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Tuesday Mar. 28. 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. New Orleans PELICANS (NBC Sports Bay Area, TNT)

HOME: Friday, Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. San Antonio SPURS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Denver NUGGETS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

HOME: Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT vs. Oklahoma City THUNDER (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Friday, Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Sacramento KINGS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

AWAY: Sunday, Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Portland TRAIL BLAZERS (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Relive the most memorable and exciting moments of the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade -- all in under two minutes.

Steph Curry discusses the Warriors championship and also hits a night, night mic drop celebration.