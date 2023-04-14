How Mike Brown Is Preparing Kings for ‘Intense' Draymond Green, Warriors

How Brown is preparing Kings for 'intense' Draymond, Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green’s competitive fire is one of his biggest strengths and, at times, his biggest weakness.

Kings first-year head coach Mike Brown, who taught and mentored Green for six seasons in Golden State, knows that better than anybody.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Now on opposite benches, Brown’s revamped Kings will meet Green and his former team, the defending champion Warriors, in a first-round playoff series, with Game 1 set for Saturday at Golden 1 Center. After spending several seasons in the Bay and now being on the other side, Brown is trying to prepare his players both mentally and physically.

“You try to tell them as much as you can about each individual player, not just Draymond,” Brown told reporters after Kings practice Thursday. “You show them film on each individual player. Draymond’s going to be intense, he’s going to be physical, he’s going to let you know what he’s thinking every single minute of the game.

“And all those things, you got to be able to stay the course. You got to play your game and be just as physical with him on both sides of the ball as he is with you, if not trying to exceed it.”

Since Brown left Golden State for Sacramento last summer, there’s been nothing but mutual respect for Brown from Warriors players, coaches and fans.

At Warriors practice on Thursday, Green was asked what he misses most about Brown.

"His voice," Green said. "No. 1, his voice, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. He's super intense."

Both Green and Brown share a love and passion for the defensive side of the game. The Warriors finished this season 17th in defensive rating and 21st in opponent's points per game. Last season with Brown leading the charge as defensive coordinator, the Warriors were first in defensive rating and third in opponent's points per game.

In his six years with Green and the Warriors, Brown reached the Finals four times and won three titles together.

He now hopes to do the same with the Kings this year.

“You guys know how Draymond is. You know how Steph [Curry] is. You know how Klay [Thompson] is," Brown continued. "You know how their whole team is. There’s no secret, it’s just about whether or not we can go out and execute our gameplan which our guys were locked into today, and if we can, we’re going to give ourselves a good chance.”