How to Watch Warriors Vs. Kings NBA Playoff Game 6 Live Stream, on TV

How to watch Warriors vs. Kings NBA playoff Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The battle for Northern California could end on Friday night.

The No. 3 Sacramento Kings quickly jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the No. 6 Golden State Warriors in Games 1 and 2, but the defending champions punched back. The Dubs won won Games 3 and 4 back home in San Francisco before another close win in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Game 6 is now an elimination game for the higher-seeded Kings, and they'll have to win on the road at Chase Center to extend their season. On the other hand, the Warriors will be out for blood as they look to avoid traveling back to Sacramento for a potential Game 7.

Here's what to know about Game 6:

When is Kings-Warriors Game 6?

Game 6 between the Kings and Warriors is on Friday, April 28.

What time is Kings-Warriors Game 6?

Tip-off time for Game 6 is slated for 5 p.m. PT.

How to watch Warriors-Kings Game 6

The game will air nationally on ESPN. It will air locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

Warriors Pregame Live will begin at 4 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.

Kings Pregame Live will begin at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California with Postgame Live beginning immediately after the game’s conclusion.

How to stream Kings-Warriors Game 6

The action can be streamed via NBC Sports Bay Area here and NBC Sports California here. ESPN will stream the game nationally here.

Who is favored to win Kings-Warriors Game 6?

The Warriors are favored to win Game 6, according to NBC's betting partner, PointsBet.

Here are the odds for the contest:

Spread: Warriors -7.5, Kings +7.5

Over/under: 235.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Warriors -325, Kings +250

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.