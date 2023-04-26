Klay Thompson Calls Warriors' Game 5 Win Over Kings ‘Best' of Season

Klay calls Dubs' Game 5 win over Kings 'best' of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson played in 69 games during the 2022-23 NBA season, but the Warriors' Game 5 win on the road takes the cake for the veteran.

Speaking with reporters after Golden State's 123-116 win over the Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, the 33-year-old explained what helped the Warriors get the road win in Sacramento and a 3-2 series lead.

"I think being whole again obviously helps," Thompson said. "I think when we know what the stakes are, I mean we're competitors, we play to the level and we know how difficult it is to win in this building and it just took a different level of focus than it would've in the past and I just think this was probably the best win of the year."

Klay calls Game 5 "the best win of the year." pic.twitter.com/bPuBrwu6OJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2023

Wednesday night's win certainly could be considered the best the Warriors' Big Three has played in quite some time. Steph Curry led all scorers with 31 points while Thompson and Draymond Green chipped in 25 and 21 points, respectively.

More importantly, the Warriors kept Kings All-Star and inaugural winner of the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year Award De'Aaron Fox scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Still, Thompson made sure not to dwell on what happened Wednesday night, electing to focus on Game 6 on Friday.

"But when the clock strikes midnight, it's a new day, we got to put it behind us because we really don't want to come back," the four-time champion continued. "We want to give our fans a show at home and hopefully, finish the series there."

With Thompson and Curry both identifying how the Warriors overcame their season-long road woes, perhaps Golden State's Game 5 win was the key to unlocking the team's potential.

Warriors fans hope the team can take what they've learned in the best win of the season and parlay that into a series clincher Friday at Chase Center.

