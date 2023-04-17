Klay Thompson Makes Hyped E-40 Request Before Warriors-Kings Game 2

Klay makes hyped E-40 request before Warriors-Kings Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors played Bay Area rapper E-40’s music at shoot-around Monday morning, ahead of Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Typically, that’d be seen as a normal day for the defending NBA champions, but in wake of E-40’s Game 1 ejection from Golden 1 Center, the Warriors are doubling down on their support of the rapper.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Bump that E-40!” Warriors guard Klay Thompson shouted as E-40’s iconic “Tell Me When To Go” played while he knocked down warm-up 3-pointers.

Thompson made it clear that the Warriors stand with one of their biggest supporters. E-40 always has been loyal to Golden State, and now the team is returning the favor.

“It’s unfortunate,” Thompson said Sunday. “I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench.

“In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. So, it’s very weird to see, and I hope it’s resolved.”

Warriors guard Gary Payton II didn’t see what happened Saturday, but he addressed the situation involving the rapper, whom he said is “like an uncle” to him.

“I haven’t talked to him, but I got word that he was fine,” Payton II said. “It’s a little weird. I guess it’s just the playoff intensity, playoff atmosphere. Fans are going to be fans. I didn’t expect it, but you never know.”

Video from the incident showed E-40 -- whose real name is Earl Stevens -- speaking to security and then being escorted out of the arena.

The next day, E-40 shared his point of view on what happened in a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, alleging racial bias as the reason for his ejection.

"On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento," E-40 said in the statement. "During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings' security team approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.

"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that -- despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur -- racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

"I've attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings' security team and I'm calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.

"I'm truly grateful for my fans and supporters who have reached out to express their concern and disappointment regarding these disheartening circumstances and I hope those involved are held accountable for their behavior."

The Kings later told Charania that they take “these claims seriously” and are investigating the incident.

Charania reported Monday, citing a representative of E-40, that the rapper will not attend Game 2 in Sacramento, but he plans to be at Game 3 on Thursday night at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast