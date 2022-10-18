Classic Klay Thompson Moment, Jordan Poole Meme in Warriors' Ring Ceremony

Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs.

However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early.

After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney spent time during the offseason discussing how the Warriors need to win another championship, Thompson then went to fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry.

"I'm going to hand it over to our MVP, No. 30, the greatest to ever shoot it, Mr. Steph Curry," Thompson told a raucous crowd.

Smiling, Curry informed his teammate that he was a tad early.

"Hey Klay, not yet," a laughing Curry said.

Soon after, the Warriors players received their 2022 NBA championship rings.

RING TIME 💍 pic.twitter.com/vd73uO3nG1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

Jordan Poole provided fans with another meme-worthy moment during the ceremony. Hearing his name to get his championship ring, Poole twirled en route to owners Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, before staring at his new ring with a wide-eyed glare.

JP's reaction to receiving his championship ring 😂 pic.twitter.com/FUThtpfwpB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

After the players received their rings, Curry gave special mention to Brittney Griner, who turned 32 on Tuesday. The Phoenix Mercury star has been detained in a Russian prison for over 240 days and Curry made it clear he wanted the attention to remain on her release.

Steph gives Brittney Griner a shoutout during the Warriors’ Ring Night celebration pic.twitter.com/7yD4h9OgHh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

And then, the Warriors' championship banner was raised.

Hang that banner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1PzVCoGCAq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

Curry took time before the opening tip to show off the latest addition to his already-full trophy cabinet.

Steph wearing his fourth ring 💍 pic.twitter.com/rytslUMMwT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2022

Like Draymond Green's colorful arrival to the arena, the Warriors were able to enjoy a moment to recognition of their year-long quest to win their fourth championship.

Now, their attention turns to repeating as champions, with defeating the Los Angeles Lakers being the first task on their list.

