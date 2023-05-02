Klay Thompson Says Warriors' ‘Morale Is Not Low' After Game 1 Loss to Lakers

Klay: Dubs' 'morale is not low' after Game 1 loss to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors dropped Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series 117-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Chase Center.

Despite being down 1-0 to LeBron James and Co. and handing the Lakers home-court advantage, the Warriors' locker room isn't panicking just yet nor are they beating themselves up after the loss.

"It was a quick turnaround, but can't dwell on it because you got a really good team over there and they do things differently than the [Sacramento] Kings, but present some big challenges and saw that tonight, so the morale is not low," Klay Thompson told reporters after the game. "We know we let one slip away, but we got an opportunity to watch the film tomorrow and see how we can attack them better."

Despite the loss, the Warriors can take pride in the fact that they found their touch from beyond the arc. Golden State made 21 3-pointers, so they'll look to carry that hot shooting throughout the series.

Furthermore, the Warriors are coming off a series against the Kings in which they were down 2-0 at one point and won two road games, which had been their Kryptonite during the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Golden State's veteran core has seen every situation possible, so likely expect a different team for Game 2 on Thursday night at Chase Center.

