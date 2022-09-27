Warriors

Klay Thompson Outlines How Long Steph Curry's Greatness With Warriors Can Last

By Tom Dierberger

Klay outlines how long Steph's greatness can last originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has answered just about every question surrounding his basketball legacy.

He's the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of the sport. He won another title without Kevin Durant. He was, by far, the best player of the NBA Finals in June and has hardware to prove it.

The only question remaining: How long can he be great?

"I think he can do it as long as he wants," teammate Klay Thompson said Sunday at Warriors Media Day. "Steph works so hard. He's in great shape, and he really just loves the game. He's extremely competitive.

"So, I think Steph can do this until he's 40."

During the Western Conference finals against Dallas, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd watched Curry run circles around his defense. In Game 2, the Warriors fought back from a 19-point deficit to bury the Mavs 126-117. Curry scored 32 points and tacked on 10 points in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Kidd offered Curry a big compliment, one that will pay dividends to the superstar's goal of staying elite for as long as possible.

“Steph is the best conditioned athlete in this game,” Kidd said.

Thompson, who has been Curry's backcourt mate for his 11 years in the league, agrees with Kidd's assessment.

"I mean, his game is suited for it," Thompson said. "He's not a power player. He's powerful, but he's obviously based -- his game is based -- on more finesse.

"He'll do it for as long as he wants."

