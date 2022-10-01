Klay Thompson Hilariously Thrilled to ‘Humble Jordan Poole' in 3-Point Contest

Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest.

But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.

"It was nice to humble Jordan Poole," Thompson said with a smile after clinching the win.

Super happy Klay Thompson, jacked up with excitement after winning the three point contest with Steph. pic.twitter.com/2dlzJOEpHN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 1, 2022

After Moody and Poole took their turn, Curry started off the Splash Bros' response. Curry missed just two of his 11 3-point attempts, and even dropped a trademarked no-look 3-pointer before handing it off to Thompson.

Thompson swished eight of 11 attempts from beyond the arc to bring home the win for the Splash Brothers, much to the delight of Warriors fans in Japan.

"I love shooting the basketball, especially on the same team as Steph," Thompson said. "I’ve gone against [Curry] twice in the 3-point shootout, so it was nice to have a combination of great shooting."

Curry is a two-time winner of the NBA All-Star 3-point Contest, taking home the crown in 2015 and '21. Thompson won the event in 2016, defeating Curry and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the final round.

Curry and Thompson rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in NBA history in playoff 3-pointers made.

Don't expect the NBA to allow these two stars to pair up for the next 3-point contest at the 2023 All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena in Utah.

