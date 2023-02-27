Klay Thompson's Amusing Explanation of Viral Banked Shot in Warriors' Win

Klay's amusing explanation of viral banked corner shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The bank was open for Warriors guard Klay Thompson on Sunday night.

With Golden State trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by four points in the final six minutes, Thompson received a pass in the corner from Jonathan Kuminga with five seconds left on the shot clock.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Closely guarded by Austin Rivers, Thompson took one dribble, spun and flicked his wrist towards the basket. The ball improbably kissed the glass and found the bottom of the basket.

Did Thompson bank it in on purpose? ... Probably not.

ARE YOU KIDDING KLAY 😱 pic.twitter.com/PmW5h7z763 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 27, 2023

“That one felt great,” Thompson told reporters after the Warriors' 109-104 victory. “Rare you can bank from the corner. But sometimes you get the shooter’s roll.

“I’m not going to complain. Huge shot, too.”

The Warriors trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter but outscored the Timberwolves 31-17 in the final 12 minutes to improve to 31-30 on the season.

Thompson led the Warriors with 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting while also tallying five rebounds and four assists.

In 10 games this month, Thompson is averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from deep. He ranks second in the NBA this season with 4.4 3-pointers per game, which also would go down as a career high.

Thompson and the Warriors will try to piece together their third three-game winning streak of the season Tuesday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast