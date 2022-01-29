Warriors

Kyrie Irving Hilariously Asks Klay Thompson for Boat Ride After Warriors-Nets

By Taylor Wirth

Kyrie asks Klay for ride on boat after Warriors-Nets game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody wants a ride around The Bay with Captain Klay. 

After the Warriors' 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on Saturday night, Nets star Kyrie Irving went over to Klay Thompson after the game with a hilarious request. 

Throughout the two and a half years that he was away from the court, Thompson's nautical hobby became a fixture of his life while rehabbing from both a torn ACL and achilles injury.

Many of the Warriors' players and coaches have already taken rides on the "Splash Express," and it appears that Thompson's adventures on the water have attracted opposing players.

Irving and the Nets only chance of returning to Chase Center this year would be for a potential NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors. 

Until then, it appears that Kyrie will have to wait until the offseason to traverse the treacherous seas with Klay. 

