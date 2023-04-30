Malik Monk's Old Comments Motivated Warriors to Game 7 Win Vs. Kings

Dubs use Monk's old soundbite as motivation for Game 7 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are a savvy veteran team, with the group's core winning four NBA championships, so they know what it takes to close out a series.

However, having bulletin board material can be helpful for them too. After the Sacramento Kings won Game 6 in Chase Center, Kings guard Malik Monk highlighted that they were the younger team.

Monk never actually said the Warriors are an old team, but it was enough for Golden State to take it as an insult and use the remarks as motivation for Game 7.

"I think the competitive spirit is always in us and we didn't need any sound bites to motivate us," Steph Curry told reporters after the Warriors' 120-100 Game 7 win over the Kings on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

"But it did help to know, you know, they thought they had something in the sense they faced it ... But at the end of the day, we knew who we are and these last 36 hours, we regrouped and tried to figure out what our adjustments are going to be and how we wanted to come out.

"There's still nerves and anxiousness and anticipating a big night, but when we get out there, our experience took over. Felt pretty comfortable from the jump, so it was a great experience."

While Curry didn't want to name Monk specifically as the reason for the motivation, Draymond Green went the opposite direction.

"Monk said we were old," Green told reporters.

The Warriors aren't blind to the fact that they can dial into a motivational factor apart from using their experience.

Golden State will now have to turn the page on their Northern California rival as they face off against a familiar foe in LeBron James. Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers will tip off Tuesday at Chase Center.

