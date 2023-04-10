NBA Odds: Kings Huge Playoff Underdogs Vs. Warriors in First-Round Series

Oddsmakers pin Kings as huge playoff underdogs vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings sliced and diced their way through doubters all season to lock up the Western Conference No. 3 playoff seed in the season’s final week.

But as the NBA playoffs begin Saturday, Sacramento finds itself as an underdog yet again.

PointsBet gave the Kings +230 odds to win their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, meaning a $100 bet would win $230. The Warriors, meanwhile, were given -300 odds to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, which means a $100 bet would win $33.33.

From a bigger picture perspective, Golden State has +400 odds to represent the West in the 2023 NBA Finals, which ranks third among the 10 playoff and play-in teams in the conference. The Kings, meanwhile, were given +2500 odds to win the conference, which ranks seventh overall and dead last among teams with a top-six playoff spot.

Even the Los Angeles Lakers, who went 43-39 and have to survive the play-in tournament for the right to participate in a best-of-seven playoff series, have better odds (+800) than the Kings to win the West.

Per the Action Network’s Evan Abrams, no No. 3 seed has been this big of an underdog in a first-round playoff series since 1990.

The 6 seed Warriors are -300 on the series price to beat the 3 seed Kings (+230) in the first round.



Since 1990, no top-3 seed has been this big of a series underdog .. by a wide margin. pic.twitter.com/JaKhWc9k91 — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) April 10, 2023

Sure, the oddsmakers aren’t favoring the Kings in their series against the defending champion Warriors. But entering the regular season, few expected the up-and-coming Kings to send two players to the All-Star Game, set records with their historic offense and finish third in the West.

Who’s to say this team couldn't beat the odds yet again?

