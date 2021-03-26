NBA Playoff Odds: How Warriors' 2021 Chances Changed Post-Trade Deadline

How Warriors' playoff odds changed after trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' odds at qualifying for the NBA playoffs stood at -105 (must bet $105 in order to win $100) on Mar. 23, but just a few days later, their chances at a postseason berth fell to +135 (all odds provided by our partner, PointsBet).

The NBA trade deadline was the major driver of the movement in the odds, as the Warriors' only moves were to ship out Brad Wanamaker and Marquese Chriss without getting any active NBA players back in return.

Currently sitting in 10th in the Western Conference standings, the Warriors are on the very edge of the playoff picture going into Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

With two open roster spots, the Warriors could be players in the buyout market as veterans get released from teams that have fallen out of contention.

Reports have indicated two-way contributor Juan Toscano-Anderson could be the recipient of one of the two vacated roster spots, but general manager Bob Myers told reporters Friday he and the Warriors front office will be analyzing a number of options with the open slots.

A lack of any major additions might make a playoff run less likely, but the Warriors have plenty of time to prove the oddsmakers wrong and climb back up the standings.

