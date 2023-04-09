NBA Playoffs 2023: Warriors Vs Kings Schedule, Bracket, TV/Stream Info

Warriors-Kings first-round NorCal playoff showdown set originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors and Kings are set for a historic NBA first-round playoff series after Golden State clinched the No. 6 seed with a 157-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Moda Center.

The first playoff series between the NorCal rivals will begin this weekend at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

While the Kings (48-34) clinched their playoff spot 10 days ago, the Warriors (44-38) had to fight until the last day of the regular season to punch their ticket.

The Warriors' win over the Blazers, combined with the Los Angeles Clippers' win over the Phoenix Suns set the top-six teams in the Western Conference. Ironically, the Suns and Clippers now will play in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup.

During the regular season, the Warriors won three of the four meetings with the Kings, with three games coming before Thanksgiving.

But the slate has been cleared and now NorCal bragging rights rest on the outcome the upcoming best-of-seven series.

The matchup will be a batter between the championship experience of the Warriors and the newly minted Pacific Division champion Kings, who are appearing in the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The entire first-round series can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area and California channels.

NBC Sports Bay Area will provide full coverage before each Warriors playoff game, and broadcast select first-round games to be announced. All NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors playoff pre/post and game coverage also can be seen on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com.

NBC Sports California will provide full coverage before each Kings playoff game, and broadcast select first-round games to be announced. All NBC Sports California Kings playoff pre/post and game coverage also can be seen on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com.