NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Could Come Off Warriors' Bench Vs. Kings in Game 1

Report: Wiggins 'ready to go,' could come off bench in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins will return for Game 1 of the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that Wiggins looked great and was "feeling good and is ready to go."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Steve Kerr shares that Andrew Wiggins looks great and is ready to go 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mxts9XAnVu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 13, 2023

Moments later, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources, that Wiggins has been cleared to play in Game 1 and the team is considering him for a role off the bench.

https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anthonyVslater.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1646623689956528128

Wiggins missed the Warriors' final 25 games of the regular season due to a personal family matter. He returned to the Warriors on April 4, but watched the team's final three contests from the sidelines.

The Warriors avoiding the play-in tournament and securing the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference has bought Wiggins, who has been working out and practicing with the team, more time to get his conditioning back up to where it needs to be in order to play.

His long-awaited return to the court provides the Warriors a big boost on both ends of the court against a playoff-hungry Kings team.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast