NBA Rumors: Kevon Looney Out at Least Two Weeks, No Plans to Add Center

By Drew Shiller

Report: Looney out at least two weeks, no plan to add center originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are going to be without Kevon Looney for longer than expected.

The big man -- who sprained his left ankle in the first half of Golden State's loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night and did not return -- will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources told The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Steve Kerr initially said he expected Looney to miss the "next couple of games." But if Looney is sidelined for exactly two weeks, that would mean he will miss the next seven or eight games.

James Wiseman is out with a sprained left wrist, and the expectation is that he won't suit up for any of the four games on Golden State's road trip to Dallas and San Antonio.

As a result, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Eric Paschall most likely will be thrust into expanded roles.

You probably should plan on the starting lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre, Andrew Wiggins, Toscano-Anderson and Draymond Green.

