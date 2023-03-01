Warriors Hopeful Steph Curry Returns From Injury Next Week, Bob Myers Says

Myers confirms Warriors hope to have Steph back next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry could be back on the court very soon.

In response to a Wednesday report, Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers said later in the day the team hopes Curry can return from his lower left leg injury during next week's road trip.

"I mean, that's the hope," Myers told 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru." "I think the reason why we can't give you more definitive information is it is kind of predicated on how he feels, can he get up to the workload. He's just started some live stuff, two-on-two, three-on-three stuff where he's getting out there and trying to feel contact again, get comfortable. ...

"The smart and real answer, they're going to see how he feels tomorrow, they're going to see how he feels the next day. And so hopefully he is. That would be great, but also we certainly don't want him coming back and then he's not ready. That would be a big mistake."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Warriors are optimistic Curry will return from his lower left leg injury sometime during the upcoming road trip.

The team released an official update later on Wednesday that stated Curry is making "good progress," and his return-to-play will be based on how he fares as he participates in full practices and scrimmages.

Curry has been sidelined since Feb. 4, when he suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane and a lower left leg contusion against the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State is 5-4 in Curry's latest absence, capping off the month of February with a three-game winning streak and a comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Earlier on Tuesday, Curry scrimmaged with the team's two-way and backup players at the Warriors facility.

The Warriors were hoping Curry would be able to return shortly after the NBA All-Star break, when he was scheduled to be re-evaluated. It appears that will become a reality.

And with the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies on the horizon, Golden State certainly could use its star point guard back.

