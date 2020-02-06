Warriors Trade D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins, Picks: Report

Your browser does not support iframes.

The D'Angelo Russell era in Golden State reportedly is coming to an end.

The Warriors are trading Russell -- along with Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman -- to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for forward Andrew Wiggins and draft picks, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Timberwolves 2021 pick protected to No. 3, and becomes unprotected in 2022, per sources. Minnesota kept pushing for Russell, who it has wanted since summer free agency and finally got the point guard Gerssson Rosas imagined pairing with KAT. https://t.co/kfDNvsdBHX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Finances in Minnesota



🏀 D’Angelo Russell- under contract thru 2022/23- $27.3, $28.6, $30 and $31.3



🏀Jacob Evans- under contract thru 2021/22- $1.9, $2.0 and $3.6 (player option)



🏀 Omari Spellman- $1.9, $2.0 and $3.6 (player option) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 6, 2020

Over 33 games in a Dubs uniform, Russell averaged a career-high 23.6 points, to go along with 6.2 assists. He shot 43 percent overall and 37.4 percent from deep.

The Warriors acquired the 2019 Eastern Conference All-Star in the sign-and-trade transaction last July that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

Wiggins -- who will turn 25 years old on Feb. 23 -- is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. He is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft is owed $29.5 million next season, $31.6 million in 2021-22 and $33.6 million the following year.

