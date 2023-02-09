Source: Warriors Trade for Gary Payton II in Deal With Blazers

Source: Warriors bring GP2 back in trade with Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are bringing Gary Payton II back in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson on Thursday.

Source confirms Gary Payton II is being traded back to the Warriors from the Blazers, pending a physical.



Still some details to be finalized, but GP2 is expected to soon be a Warrior once again. — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 9, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported, citing sources, that the Warriors are sending Kevin Knox and five second-round draft picks to the Blazers for Payton.

The Blazers are trading Gary Payton II to the Warriors for five second round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Warriors are routing Kevin Knox to the Blazers via multi-team deal with the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/VmxEAWCPNh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

By re-acquiring Payton, the Warriors righted a wrong that left many of the players and portions of the fan base upset.

The 30-year-old defensive star blossomed with the Warriors last season but he wasn't re-signed in free agency. Golden State allowed him to leave, where he signed a three-year, $26 million contract with Portland, with the third year being a player option for $9.1 million.

Now, Payton is back where he belongs.

And the reported trade comes less than 24 hours after Payton played against the Warriors for the first time since leaving in free agency.

Payton played just over 22 minutes and scored nine points in the Blazers' 125-122 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night.

After the game, Payton and Jordan Poole swapped jerseys. Very quickly, Payton's Blazers jersey has become a collector's item.

JP and GP2 swapped jerseys after the game 💯 pic.twitter.com/QA1jIGQrta — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2023

Payton has battled several injuries this season and only has played in 15 games, averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per contest. But what he brings on defense is what the Warriors really value. As a unit, Golden State has struggled on that side of the ball, so GP2 should be a welcome sight for coach Steve Kerr.

Following the Warriors' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, Draymond Green spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson about what Payton is capable of doing ahead of Wednesday's matchup at Moda Center.

"I mean, I'm not really looking forward to playing against him," Green said to NBC Sports Bay Area following the Warriors' blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. "I know what he's capable of on the floor and the things that he brings to the team, so I can't quite say I'm looking forward to it.

"But any time you get to see your brothers around this league, it's always an honor. It's a privilege for any of us to be in this league, so any time you get a chance to meet up and break bread or compete against each other, that's always an honor and you can't ever take that for granted."

Three days later, Payton, Green and Poole are teammates again, reigniting the practice battles between JP and GP2.

"Yeah, we're gonna talk all the time," Poole told reporters after the game Wednesday in Portland, likely unaware that they soon would be teammates again. "We did in practice, we did in the game. He's a competitor, a really good defender, a really good player. When you get to go against your brother and guys of that caliber, it's always exciting."

The move for Payton capped a busy day for the Warriors that saw them send former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

In that trade, the Warriors ultimately acquired five second-round draft picks from the Hawks and Kevin Knox from the Pistons. All those assets were then flipped to the Blazers to bring Payton back.

Per Wojnarowski, the combination of the Payton and Wiseman moves save the Warriors significant luxury tax money this season and next year.

The Warriors will save roughly $7M in luxury tax this year on today's trades -- and $30 million in 2023-2024. https://t.co/VmxEAWCPNh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Warriors didn't make the splashy moves like the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks, but they tweaked the roster by removing a player (Wiseman) who wasn't in the rotation and added a player (Payton) who immediately will be used in large doses by Kerr.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast