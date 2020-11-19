NBA Rumors: Warriors Trading Protected First-Round Pick in Kelly Oubre Deal

Report: Warriors trading protected 2021 first to OKC for Oubre originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took a few hours, but we now know what the Warriors will be sending to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kelly Oubre.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night, citing sources, that the Warriors are finalizing a trade that would send a protected 2021 first-round pick to the Thunder for the forward.

The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kelly Oubre, Jr., for a 2021 protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

The Warriors only will send the first-round pick to the Thunder if they finish with one of the 10 worst records in the NBA.

If Golden State finishes with one of the top 20 records in the league, they will send two future second-round picks to Oklahoma City.

Sources: The Warriors will only convey that first-round pick next season should they finish 21-to-30 in the final regular season standings. If the Warriors land in the top 20, they’ll send two second-round picks to OKC. https://t.co/ltzvx7cIhQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

This story will be updated.