NBA Rumors: Warriors Trading Protected First-Round Pick in Kelly Oubre Deal

By Ali Thanawalla

Report: Warriors trading protected 2021 first to OKC for Oubre originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took a few hours, but we now know what the Warriors will be sending to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kelly Oubre.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night, citing sources, that the Warriors are finalizing a trade that would send a protected 2021 first-round pick to the Thunder for the forward.

The Warriors only will send the first-round pick to the Thunder if they finish with one of the 10 worst records in the NBA.

If Golden State finishes with one of the top 20 records in the league, they will send two future second-round picks to Oklahoma City.

This story will be updated.

