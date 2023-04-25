NBA Rumors: Warriors Want to Retain Draymond Green After 2022-23 NBA Season

Report: Warriors want to retain Draymond after 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have and will continue to do everything they can to keep their championship trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together for as long as they can.

Which makes sense, given the four NBA championships the three have produced since 2014.

However, many believe that Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has a $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, could be moving on this summer. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in his Monday column about Green, citing league sources, that Golden State wants to retain Green next season.

“Green and the Warriors will have his future to work through in the offseason, with a $27.6 million player option providing several paths,” Charania writes. “League sources say the Warriors want to retain Green.

“Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 73 games this season, his highest points per game and games played marks since 2017-18. Several contenders across the league will value Green as a potential free agent in the offseason. But for now, they’re locked in this remaining best-of-three series against the Kings.”

With Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins’ new extensions kicking in next season, the Warriors are projected to be around $49 million over the $162 million luxury tax threshold, which could be a potential obstacle to retaining Green.

If the Warriors somehow can afford him next season, the four-time All-Star likely will be interested in a return as long as Curry and Thompson remain on the roster.

