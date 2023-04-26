NBA Twitter Roasts Charles Barkley After Kings Guarantee Goes Awry

Barkley roasted by NBA Twitter after Kings guarantee fails originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Barkley ought to be more selective about what he guarantees will happen.

Before Game 5 of the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, the Hall of Famer guaranteed that Sacramento would "blow out" their Northern California rivals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Charles Barkley on TNT: “The Kings are gonna whoop their ass tonight. Guarantee it. Guarantee it. It ain't gonna be close. Not gonna be close.” pic.twitter.com/Ytrs6Ehs6O — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) April 27, 2023

Suffice it to say, Barkley miscalculated his guarantee as the Warriors beat the Kings 123-116, putting themselves one win away from advancing to the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined to score 77 of the Warriors' 123 points in the win.

Naturally, NBA Twitter made sure to remind Barkley of his botched guarantee.

Someone check on Charles Barkley lmaooo. — DK³⁰ (@_GSW__) April 27, 2023

I knew this series was over once Charles Barkley said we'd win it — x - max (@maxkoe1523) April 27, 2023

https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT— LettucePreey21 (@bakermannn21) <a href="https://twitter.com/bakermannn21/status/1651451396854788097

Warriors Win 😎

spoiling another Charles Barkley "guaraaaaanteee"

😹 😹 😹 https://t.co/MJ1N4wBRJy — TamiD¿ (@tami_d44) April 27, 2023





The playoff record 28th (or 27th) straight win on the road in a series.



Guaranteed, Charles! Lezgo predict a Kings win in Chase Center Gm6. ð— BigGameJames (@BigGameJamesLFC) <a href="https://twitter.com/BigGameJamesLFC/status/1651449196862373888 https://twitter.com/SacramentoKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SacramentoKings game 5 win, sir. #DubNation @warriors just won. Haha. Yessir!The playoff record 28th (or 27th) straight win on the road in a series.Guaranteed, Charles! Lezgo predict a Kings win in Chase Center Gm6. ð— BigGameJames (@BigGameJamesLFC)

Charles Barkley saying kings gonna blow out the warriors …. Lol — meg (@mrdxx20) April 27, 2023

How about them Charles Barkley guarantees 🤣 — Jaimzz🇨🇴 (@PapiChampoooo) April 27, 2023

With the series shifting to Chase Center for Game 6, all eyes will be on the Warriors to close out the young and feisty Kings squad in San Francisco.

And Warriors fans are hoping that Barkley won't make any guarantees for Golden State, as they all know what happens when he makes those promises.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast