NBA Twitter Roasts Charles Barkley After Kings Guarantee Goes Awry

Barkley roasted by NBA Twitter after Kings guarantee fails originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Charles Barkley ought to be more selective about what he guarantees will happen.
Before Game 5 of the Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Kings on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center, the Hall of Famer guaranteed that Sacramento would "blow out" their Northern California rivals.
Suffice it to say, Barkley miscalculated his guarantee as the Warriors beat the Kings 123-116, putting themselves one win away from advancing to the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined to score 77 of the Warriors' 123 points in the win.
Naturally, NBA Twitter made sure to remind Barkley of his botched guarantee.
With the series shifting to Chase Center for Game 6, all eyes will be on the Warriors to close out the young and feisty Kings squad in San Francisco.
And Warriors fans are hoping that Barkley won't make any guarantees for Golden State, as they all know what happens when he makes those promises.