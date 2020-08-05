Painful for Warriors' Steve Kerr, Draymond Green not being in NBA bubble

When the NBA suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Warriors (15-50) boasted the worst record in the league.

For awhile, it seemed like there was a chance they would participate in the restarted season. But in the end, they were one of eight teams not included in the Orlando bubble.

"Obviously we were having a really rough season. It's been a grind this year," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." "So when the Orlando thing happened, I don't think a lot of us were that disappointed to not be invited -- especially Steph (Curry), Draymond (Green), Klay (Thompson). The guys needed a rest. They just needed to get away.

"But now that it's going -- I talked to Draymond about it -- Draymond and I kind of both feel the same way, which is we kind of want to be there. We're missing out. These games look fun. The NBA is doing a great job. The games are competitive. The players look great.

"To not be there actually is kind of painful."

[RUNNIN' PLAYS PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



It's not a surprise to hear this because Kerr and Draymond (along with Steph and Klay) are extremely competitive. They miss being involved in games that matter.

Yes, the entire franchise needed a breather after making five straight trips to the NBA Finals. And the 2019-20 season definitely could end up being a blessing in disguise.

But clearly some of the most important members of the organization are recharged, and champing at the bit to get back on the court.

[RELATED: Why Kerr shot down Bill Simmons' question about Giannis]

Don't forget what general manager Bob Myers said back in mid-July.

"I think it'll be hard for our guys to watch this thing go," the two-time NBA Executive of the Year explained. "I think it's easier now because the playoffs haven't started, and the Orlando thing is just still getting off the ground.

"But as competitors -- when you're used to being in the playoffs and you're not part of that party -- you feel that. Our guys will feel that. I think they'll watch some of the playoffs and it will motivate them."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Painful for Warriors' Steve Kerr, Draymond Green not being in NBA bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area