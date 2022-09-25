Why Patrick Baldwin Jr. Calls Warriors Training Camp ‘Eye Opener'

Why Warriors camp has been 'eye opener' to rookie Baldwin Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was caught off guard at the start of his first NBA training camp with the Warriors.

Golden State's 2022 first-round pick was held out of summer league action with an ankle injury and finally is healthy and getting his first taste of action with his Warriors teammates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In speaking to reporters at Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on Sunday, Baldwin Jr. provided an update on his health.

"Physically I've been good for a while so pretty much since Summer League I've been able to scrimmage and do pretty much everything on the court with no restrictions," Baldwin Jr. said. "Feeling good right now. Feeling healthy."

Baldwin Jr. is familiar with some of his teammates but had yet to practice with a full Warriors squad until training camp began. The 19-year-old admittedly was caught off guard, but he already has learned a lot from his short time in such a competitive environment.

"First and foremost, it's been an eye opener for sure," he said. "But I think we are all getting in there and we are all competing. There's a lot of good guys in this group right now, and I think we are all pushing ourselves to be a great team come season time.

"There was a good amount of stuff that surprised me but overall the competitive level and the way we talk and the way that you have to talk to be on this team is really important for me and something I've learned so far."

As intimidating as training camp might be for a teenage rookie in the NBA, training camp with the defending champions is all the more intimidating.

Fortunately for Baldwin Jr., there aren't many teams better situated to mentor and develop a player in his position.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast