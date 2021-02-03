Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement About Steph Curry's Future Greatness

Paul Pierce makes bold statement about Steph's future greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry created some headlines Monday when he addressed the media after practice.

"I'm in the middle of my prime," the Warriors superstar said. "There's definitely an awareness of the little things that you an can do -- that I've been doing, that I'm doing now, that I can do going forward -- to make sure your body is able to recover, able to stay in prime condition so that you give yourself the best chance to be ready for season after season after season.

"And then you make the necessary adjustments of what your game needs to morph into and things like that ... I feel like I'm in my mid 20s right now. I don't know what that means. Maybe I'm just tricking myself.

"I don't have any concerns about falling off anytime soon."

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's show "The Jump," host Rachel Nichols asked Paul Pierce if Curry's declaration about his prime is "BS" or "Real Talk."

"That's real talk," Pierce said. "He's an all-time player, and all-time players find a way each and every year. He doesn't rely on a lot of athleticism. The way he handles the ball, the way he shoots -- he can be doing this for another six or seven years. I truly believe that.

"If they get some pieces around him, the magic can happen for them again."

The two-time NBA MVP certainly looked like peak Steph on Tuesday night vs. the Boston Celtics, as he racked up 38 points (12-for-21 overall, 7-for-14 on 3s), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 38 minutes.

Watch the latest episode of Warriors Outsiders

Curry will turn 33 years old March 14, so it clearly is a stretch to expect him to be playing at this level when he's 39 or 40 years old.

But again, it is not wise to bet against the three-time NBA champion. And yours truly definitely believes Curry can put up big numbers efficiently for several more seasons.

"He's still gaining strength, he's still gaining power, he's still getting faster," Curry's personal trainer Brandon Payne said in September. "He's still refining movement patterns, and all athletes develop at different speeds ... not only is his skill level evolving continually, but is body still is developing.

"He's got a lot left. It's way too early to be trying to see when the end is."

Correct. Basketball fans everywhere should just live in the moment and feel fortunate they get the opportunity to watch Curry on a night-to-night basis.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast