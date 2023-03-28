Ridiculous Steph Curry Slingshot Pass Resulted in Perfect Steve Kerr Reaction

Watch Kerr's perfect reaction to absurd Steph pass vs. Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nobody puts Steph Curry in the corner.

The Warriors superstar found himself in trouble near the baseline late in Golden State’s 120-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Guarded closely by Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, Curry picked up his dribble with seven seconds left on the shot clock. Klay Thompson, his fellow Splash Brother, sprinted to an open spot on the other side of the floor.

In the blink of an eye, Curry fired a laser pass with his left hand over to Thompson, who nailed the 3-pointer from 31 feet out.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s reaction to the play said it all.

Steve Kerr's reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vx9xuOGw4r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

It was another Curry masterclass Tuesday night. Curry tallied a game-high 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting along with eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Kerr has been coaching Curry for nine seasons now, but the superstar guard still can surprise the head coach with his otherworldly skill set once in a while.

