Warriors

Steph Curry Achieves Another Absurd 3-Point Stat in Warriors' Win Over Kings

By Jarrod Castillo

Steph achieves another absurd 3-point stat in win over Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's ability to shoot the basketball is unmatched and he reinforced that thought in the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday night at Chase Center. 

By finishing the game with 33 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field -- 7-of-12 from the 3-point line -- Curry made history yet again by racking up his 100th career regular-season game with 30 or more points and seven or more 3-pointers made. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Philadelphia 76ers' star James Harden is next on the list with 42 such games. After Harden is Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard with 36 and Curry's fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson with 30, per Statmuse.

For more context, adding Harden, Lillard and Thompson's totals together (108) is slightly more than Curry's total by himself (100). 

Sports

49ers 15 hours ago

Christian McCaffrey Impresses 49ers Teammates After ‘Weird Week'

Warriors 15 hours ago

Warriors Observations: Steph Curry Drops 33 as Dubs Survive Against Kings

Three games into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors star is averaging 33.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 33 minutes per game. Curry is shooting 47 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point land, albeit in a small sample size. 

Sunday's game marked the first time this season that Curry made more than seven 3-pointers, as in his first two games, he made four and five against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, respectively. 

RELATED: Steph welcomes 'night night' gesture from players 'bold enough'

Already the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, Curry continues to break records with every game he plays. 

When it is all said and done, there is no doubt that some records Curry sets will be nigh-impossible to break. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBASteph Curry
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us