Watch: Steph and Ayesha Discuss ‘Christmas With the Currys'

Christmas came early for some East Bay families Sunday as Warriors star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha hosted their annual “Christmas with the Currys" event in Oakland.

Steph Curry is one of the best basketball players in the world. But the impact he’s making in the Bay Area goes well beyond the court. Steph and Ayesha are helping those in need while providing hope this holiday season.

The Currys and their Eat.Learn.Play Foundation created a "winter wonderland" for about 500 Bay Area families.

Along with games, they handed out gifts, books and meals with the mission of providing a meaningful and impactful experience to some families, who might need a little help this holiday season.

Anthony Flores had a chance to speak with the Currys about the event.

You can watch the entire interview in the video above.