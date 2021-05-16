Warriors

Steph Curry Dances on Grizzlies After Deep 3-Pointer Forces Timeout

By Alex Didion

Steph dances all over Grizzlies after deep 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is feeling himself in the Warriors' season finale at Chase Center against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sports

Curry's 3-pointer put the Warriors up 16 late in the third quarter. The Grizzlies have thrown their best defensive effort at Steph in Sunday's game, but Steph is thoroughly enjoying himself regardless.

He clinched his second NBA scoring title earlier in the game, as he needed just four points to surpass Bradley Beal's 31.3 points per game average.

As the Warriors look ahead to the play-in tournament, there is a lot of joy coming from Curry and the entire roster. 

This article tagged under:

Warriors
