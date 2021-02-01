Steph Curry Describes How James Wiseman's Injury Impacts Warriors

Steph knows Warriors need 'all hands on deck' with Wiseman out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will be without a key contributor over the next week or so at least, as rookie James Wiseman will be re-evaluated after that period following the diagnosis of a sprained wrist from Saturday night's win over the Detroit Pistons.

Steph Curry spoke to reporters virtually on Monday and discussed how the Warriors will handle Wiseman's absence in the interim.

"It's a concern any time you lose anybody for any stretch of time, especially a guy that's in the rotation, but we'll figure it out and injuries are obviously a part of every season, no matter when they come you just gotta be able to adjust," Curry said. "I don't know what the answer is with the rotation, but we have been working on some things with our small-ball lineups, and (Eric Paschall) EP at the five, (Damion Lee) D-Lee at the four, Juan (Toscano-Anderson) will play a little bit probably, so just all hands on deck."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr likely will have to some tinkering because as The Athletic's Anthony Slater noted in his question, the roster is down to just one healthy true center in Kevon Looney.

Both Paschall and Draymond Green have experience playing the five, and definitely will be doing so in spurts over the next few games until Wiseman is re-evaluated.

As you can see in the video below, Wiseman hurt his wrist in the third quarter of Saturday night's game, falling down after a missed alley-oop pass from Green.

Here's the play that led to James Wiseman's left wrist sprain pic.twitter.com/QClmGufkxv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2021

Wiseman was replaced by Looney in the starting lineup last week, and put together his best performance of the season in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 25 points and grabbing six rebounds in just over 24 minutes.

The starting lineup from the Warriors' last four games -- Curry, Kelly Oubre, Andrew Wiggins, Green and Looney -- has played together for 64 minutes this season (per Basketball-Reference), and is outscoring opponents by 33.2 points over 100 possessions.

Looney will be the primary recipient of the bulk of Wiseman's minutes in his absence, but as Curry noted, the entire bench will need to step up until the big man can return to the court.

