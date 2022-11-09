Steph Curry, Giannis Both ‘Great' Leaders, Donte DiVincenzo Believes

DiVincenzo blown away by Steph's down-to-earth leadership originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo for three-plus seasons on the Milwaukee Bucks, new Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo was blown away by Steph Curry, as both a player and person.

In speaking to reporters after Warriors practice Wednesday, DiVincenzo revealed that he was blown away at how great a leader Curry is both on and off the court and how the four-time NBA champion has exceeded all his expectations.

Donte has high praise for Steph as a leader 💯 pic.twitter.com/pGVRxZhSWS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2022

"I played with a really dominant, great leader in Milwaukee in Giannis," DiVincenzo said. "And coming here, obviously hearing a bunch about Steph, he's really shocked me in terms of how down-to-earth as a person, down-to-earth as a leader and as a basketball player, how damn good he is."

DiVincenzo added that Curry's ability to always listen is what the former considers the "greatest thing" about the latter.

"I think that's what makes him such a great leader and such a great player, because obviously, he knows other people see different things and he could blow you off at any time but he doesn't and I think that's the biggest thing as a leader that's important," the 25-year-old said.

DiVincenzo played in Golden State's first three games before sustaining a hamstring injury on Oct. 23 that has sidelined him for the Warriors' last eight games.

The guard returned to practice Wednesday and could be available off the bench for Golden State against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center on Friday.

