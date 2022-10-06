Steph Curry Believes Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Not Contract Related

Steph, Myers don't believe Dray-Poole fight was contract related originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers clarified one thing Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation was not about: looming contract decisions.

Following the Warriors' practice Thursday, Myers went more in-depth on what he meant.

"From my vantage point ... I don't think this was related to who's getting paid and who isn't," Myers told reporters. "I don't sense that -- make your own conclusions.

"Probably more important what players think about that than what I think, but I don't see it."

Myers went on to say that in his decade-plus as a member of Golden State's front office, this group of players has "one of the best vibes" the team has had. As such, he is confident the team will move forward, but it will take time to move through the situation.

Warriors star Steph Curry shared Myers' sentiment when he spoke to reporters.

"From what I feel and what has been said, no," Curry said when pressed on if the fight stemmed from a contractual conversation. "I got a lot of confidence in that."

The 34-year-old added that it's for Green to speak on, whenever he feels is the right time to do so.

Myers mentioned that Green was "apologetic" to Poole and the Warriors following the dust-up and did not practice with the team Thursday. Myers also said he doesn't expect Green to miss any games as part of disciplinary action for the altercation.

Regarding Poole, he is perhaps the Warriors' biggest question mark heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

Currently in the last year of his rookie contract, Poole could receive an extension in the ballpark of $130 million -- similar to fellow NBA sixth man Tyler Herro's contract. Should Golden State and the 23-year-old fail to come to a contract extension by the Oct. 17 deadline, Poole would become a restricted free agent next summer, giving the Warriors the right to match any offer sheet he receives.

Green, on the other hand, will earn $25.8 million this season and, if he opts in to the final year of his contract, $27.6 million in 2023-24. After that, he would become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. He would have liked to have the security of an extension but told reporters in September he realizes it’s unlikely.

Despite rumors of Poole's attitude changing because of what is perceived to be a big payday, Curry and Warriors coach Steve Kerr shot down those rumors, with the former calling them "absolute B.S."

For now, Green and Poole's altercation brings up more questions than answers.

Warriors fans are hopeful that this dispute is just a small blip on the journey to another championship.

