Steph Curry ‘Enjoying Process' of NBA 3-Point Record Chase

Steph 'enjoying process' of NBA 3-point record chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Steph Curry's pursuit of the NBA's career 3-pointers record is nearly over, as the Warriors star is just 10 makes shy of passing legendary sharpshooter Ray Allen. After coming up short of knocking down 16 to break the record at home, Steph almost certainly will do it during the Warriors' five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference.

While speaking to reporters after practice in Philadelphia, ahead of Saturday's primetime clash with the 76ers, Steph explained how he is trying to avoid the weight of this historic upcoming milestone.

"I enjoy this whole process," Steph said Friday night. "Last year chasing (Reggie Miller) Reg for a couple games, this year with knowing what the number is coming into the season and all that, I've only thought about it a little bit, just the astronomical dream of hitting 16 in a game or 15 at the time and what all that meant but other than that just enjoying the process because obviously it's a major milestone, but it's something will happen at the right time."

Steph has 2,964 3-pointers going into Saturday's game, needing nine to tie and 10 to pass Allen's 2,973.

Curry joked about trying to do it Wednesday night in the Warriors' last home game before this road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. The star ended up connecting on 6-of-17 attempts, coming up well short of what would have been an NBA record 16 3-pointers in a game to pass Allen.

Steph has yet to make 10 3-pointers in a single game this season, although he has hit nine in four separate games, most recently in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 18. Overall in his career, Steph has 22 games with at least 10 3-pointers.

His first chance to break the record on this road trip will come against his brother and fellow 3-point marksman Seth, who himself ranks second in NBA history with a career 3-point percentage of 44.1. Steph ranks seventh at 43.2, while Warriors head coach Steve Kerr still holds the record at 45.4.

Steph should be enjoying every moment of his pursuit, but he also likely will have a major sigh of relief once he finally surpasses the mark.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast