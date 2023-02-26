Steph Curry Gifts Mike Breen Newly Released Shoes Inspired by Double Bang Call

Steph gifts Breen newest shoes inspired by double bang call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry’s game-winning 3-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 was one of the most iconic shots of his Warriors career, made all the more memorable by Mike Breen’s epic broadcast call.

And now that Curry has immortalized the moment with his latest shoe release, he recently honored the ESPN announcer with a very special gift.

Curry’s latest sneaker release is inspired by the shot that was heard ‘round the world thanks in part to Breen’s legendary “Bang. Bang” call. At the time, Curry was wearing a player-exclusive colorway of the Under Armour Curry 2.

To celebrate the seventh anniversary of Curry’s heroic half-court shot, Under Armour released the “Double Bang” pack Friday, featuring the Curry Flow 10 and Curry 2 Retro in new colorways to celebrate the moment in Dub Nation lore.

“Seven years ago, you had one of the greatest calls in regular-season NBA history, the double bang” Curry told Breen in a video of the shoe delivery. “So, I wanted to give you this as a token of appreciation for that moment.”

7 years to the day... a moment I'll never forget. It's only right the 👑 of the "Baaang Baaang!!" got the first pair!! Mike Breen, thanks for everything you've done for our amazing game. We had to bring these back for y'all 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FMdCWXtj4z — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 25, 2023

Breen previously described the double bang call as an “out-of-body experience.”

“It’s an honor to call his games, and to have him say I’m a small part means more than he knows, more than he can imagine,” Breen said after receiving the shoes.

And Curry, always looking to one-up himself, left Breen with a parting message -- or prediction -- that was included with the shoes.

“You’re the first person to get these in hand,” Curry told Breen. “So, we got a double bang call in 2016. Before it’s all said and done, I think I need a triple bang call from Mr. Mike Breen himself.”

After his shot against the Thunder got the double bang treatment, there’s no telling what Curry would have to do to get a triple bang out of Breen.

But if there’s anyone who could do it, it’s Curry.

