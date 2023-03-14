Warriors

Steph Curry Has One-Word Answer on If Warriors-Grizzlies Is Rivalry

By Angelina Martin

Steph offers one-word answer on if Dubs-Grizz is rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether or not the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are considered a rivalry has been a question since the two foes clashed in last season's Western Conference semifinals.

And now, Steph Curry has weighed in, providing a blunt answer Monday after the Warriors' 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Simple enough.

Curry isn't the only Golden State or Memphis star to offer the same assessment -- Draymond Green repeatedly has stated he doesn't consider Warriors-Grizzlies a rivalry, and so has Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

But ESPN's Kendrick Perkins last week said he considers the beef between the two teams to be the NBA's lone rivalry, despite Green insisting the Grizzlies' lack of rings makes it a moot point.

Warriors Mar 13

Warriors Observations: Defense, Klay Thompson Fuel Win Over Suns

Warriors Mar 13

Steph Curry Wants Another Warriors Game at Oracle Before NBA Career Ends

RELATED: Steph dissects emotion behind 'ugly tears' of '22 Finals win

So while Green and his outspoken opponent Dillon Brooks certainly will continue to trade barbs both on and off the court, don't count on the Warriors calling it a rivalry any time soon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBASteph Curry
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us