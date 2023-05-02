Steph Curry Humorously Explains Viral LeBron Interaction in Warriors-Lakers

Steph hilariously explains why LeBron followed him to bench originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Guarding Steph Curry is no easy task, just ask LeBron James.

With 7:23 remaining in the second quarter of the Warriors' 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday at Chase Center, a clip went viral of James appearing to talk to Curry as he followed him to the end of the Warriors bench.

https://twitter.com/Grant_Marek/status/1653599601100980224

In speaking to reporters after the game, Curry explained what James was saying to him in the moment.

Steph explains why LeBron followed him to the end of the Warriors' bench pic.twitter.com/H9Uwoh61nF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2023

"He was just joking around about having to guard me until I got all the way to the bench," Curry said.

Call it what you will, but that's just an excellent full-court press by James.

It's never wise to take your eye off Curry until you are 100 percent certain he is out of the game.

