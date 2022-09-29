Watch Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga's Wholesome Training With Young Girl

Warriors

By Tristi Rodriguez

Watch Steph, Kuminga adorably train young hooper in Japan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When basketball skills meet parenthood, anything is possible. 

Steph Curry, a four-time NBA champion and all-time father, used both talents at the NBA Cares event in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. 

The reigning Finals MVP helped a young girl work on her handles at an early age, using his hand to guide her. 

It was a tactic Curry admitted he used with his two daughters Riley and Ryan when he taught them how to dribble, per NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors reporter Kerith Burke.

After working on ball handling, Curry served as a human basketball hoop, with his arms as the rim. The young girl went 2-for-2 before her big finale. 

Cue in Jonathan Kuminga. 

With help from the 6-foot-7 19-year-old, the girl flew to the rim for the most adorable dunk you'll probably ever see Kuminga be a part of.

Everyone cheered as the young baller high-fived her favorite trainers, Curry and Kuminga. 

After a busy day and the freedom to explore the beautiful country of Japan, the Warriors now shift their focus to their two preseason games against the Washington Wizards on Friday and Saturday. 

