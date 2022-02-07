Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Play Warriors Hero in Win Vs. Thunder

Like old times: Steph, Klay close out OKC with clutch 3s originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

"It's Klay, it's Steph and they can get hot whenever."

Jordan Poole summed it up perfectly after the Warriors' 110-98 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

The box score will show a 12-point Warriors win. The last two-plus minutes belonged all to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

After the Thunder went on an 8-0 run to make it 101-96 with 2:39 remaining, the Warriors got the ball back and into Thompson's hands. Curry found Klay and the result was a 27-foot 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 104-96 lead with 2:24 left in the game.

Klay held the pose after this huge 3-pointer ð pic.twitter.com/HsuSYHaN3r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

Oklahoma City's Lu Dort responded with a 14-foot jumper and Thompson missed his next attempt. This is Klay we're talking about, though. That's not going to make him stop shooting.

Good thing for the Warriors, too.

He responded with a 25-foot 3-pointer, again assisted by Curry, this time to give the Warriors a 107-98 lead with 1:06 remaining.

And Klay had something to say to the Thunder fans, just watch until the end.

Klay did not think twice about this shot ð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/EDR3hnEcbd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

The final dagger, the nail in the coffin, the cherry on top, whatever cliché you choose -- it belonged to Curry. Steph sealed the game with a step-back 29-foot 3-pointer in rookie Josh Giddey's face: 110-98 Warriors with 33 seconds left to be played.

Game over.

STEPH CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/q9UHCgpA0Q — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

Thompson scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Curry called game. On the same night that Thompson's minutes restriction was increased to 30, the Hall of Fame backcourt was the difference when it mattered most by scoring Golden State's final nine points.

"It was great to see Klay hit those back-to-back 3s to kind of seal the win," Steve Kerr said. "Just fun to have him back. He looks great out there, moving great, it's fun to play him 29 minutes, bump that up.

"Yeah, great to have Klay back."

Poole, who scored 11 points off the bench and was a game-high plus-17, is now in his third season with the Warriors. While his role wasn't quite as big last season, he saw what Curry can do when he catches fire. He shared the court or had a front-row seat to Steph leading the league in scoring at 32 points per game.

But seeing what a red-hot Klay can do is new to Poole, and he's studying his every move.

"Klay brings a different dynamic," he said. "Seeing how aggressive he is on the ball and seeing what I can learn and what I can take from that is huge."

Game 6 Klay peaked in Oklahoma City during the 2016 playoffs. Thunder fans had to witness Curry's game-winner from nearly halfcourt earlier that season, too. Kerr, Thompson and Poole said they weren't thinking about Game 6 Klay when he drained his two 3-pointers late in the game.

Steph has a bit of a different story.

"Not right away in that moment," Curry said. "We thought about it yesterday at practice coming in. There's obviously a lot of history in this building. It's his first time back in a long time.

"I thought about that right after he hit the shot, and he probably had a little celebration. So it was on his mind, that's all that matters."

The Warriors' win streak moved to nine straight, the Splash Brothers are back and they closed the curtains on another win in OKC.

What year is it again?

