Steph Curry, Klay Thompson Take on Sumo Wrestling Legend Hakuho Sho in Japan

There’s no question that Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two legends on the basketball court.

But when it comes to sumo wrestling? Not so much.

The pair of Warriors stars were put to the ultimate test on Thursday in Japan when they squared up opposite renowned yokozuna Hakuhō Shō, who owns five world records in the sport of sumo wrestling.

First up was Curry, who was outweighed by the 45-time top division sumo champion by about 165 pounds.

Steph versus a sumo wrestler 😂pic.twitter.com/9jzjcK7M25 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 29, 2022

Even after Shō taught Curry the technique he has used to push many sumo wrestlers out of the ring, or dohyo, over the years, the four-time NBA champion couldn’t get his opponent to budge.

Then, Thompson decided to try his luck.

Klay's turn to take on the sumo wrestler 😂 pic.twitter.com/49m6mbC5IL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 29, 2022

After a couple of tries, all Thompson could do was shake his head in disbelief -- and out of respect for the sumo wrestling legend, who was referred to as “the greatest figure in sports, maybe ever” by The Washington Post upon his retirement last year.

And after putting Curry and Thompson through the wringer in his own sport, Shō tried his hand at some hoops.

With legacies to their own names as well, albeit in the NBA, both Curry and Thompson know a champion when they see one.

But in the sport of sumo wrestling, the pair found that winning doesn’t come as easily.

As the Warriors prepare to face off in two preseason games against the Washington Wizards on Friday and Saturday in Japan, it’s a good thing their basketball skills are much better than their performance against Shō.

