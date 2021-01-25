Steph Curry Leaves Klay Thompson Hanging, Spits Water in Warriors' Win

Curry leaves Klay hanging, redefines meaning of Splash Bro originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dub Nation is counting down the days until they can see Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the same backcourt together.

For now fans will have to settle for high fives … er, attempted high fives … on the sidelines between the Splash Brothers.

During the Warriors’ mighty finish in Monday night’s 130-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry left Thompson hanging when celebrating a big 3-pointer as part of his 36-point night.

Steph left Klay hanging 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ScZSzcnwCW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2021

OK, so Steph is still getting used to having Thompson behind the bench for home games. They're rusty, but they’ll get their chemistry figured out.

Curry continued to have fun while the Warriors put the game away by outscoring Minnesota 37-25 in the fourth quarter. When returning to the floor after a timeout, Curry redefined the moniker Splash Brother when he laughed and spit up some water all over the floor. Luckily his teammates were there to mop up the spill, with Curry looking on eagerly to make sure every spot was dry.

Steph giving Splash Bro a whole new meaning 🤣💦 pic.twitter.com/DMEh3tV65I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2021

Rookie Nico Mannion must be a comedian or something, because Curry busted up immediately. It’s also a good thing the game was already in hand at that point, so the Warriors could avoid a Jason Kidd water cup controversy.

But, seriously, who has more fun on the basketball court than Curry?