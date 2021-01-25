Warriors

Steph Curry Leaves Klay Thompson Hanging, Spits Water in Warriors' Win

By Alex Espinoza

Curry leaves Klay hanging, redefines meaning of Splash Bro originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dub Nation is counting down the days until they can see Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the same backcourt together.

Sports

Sharks Jan 25

Sharks' Burns ‘Blacked Out' on ‘Disgusting' Clutch Goal to Beat Wild

Sharks Jan 23

Sharks' First 2 Home Games to Be Played in Arizona Due to County Ban on Contact Sports

For now fans will have to settle for high fives … er, attempted high fives … on the sidelines between the Splash Brothers.

During the Warriors’ mighty finish in Monday night’s 130-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry left Thompson hanging when celebrating a big 3-pointer as part of his 36-point night.

OK, so Steph is still getting used to having Thompson behind the bench for home games. They're rusty, but they’ll get their chemistry figured out.

Curry continued to have fun while the Warriors put the game away by outscoring Minnesota 37-25 in the fourth quarter. When returning to the floor after a timeout, Curry redefined the moniker Splash Brother when he laughed and spit up some water all over the floor. Luckily his teammates were there to mop up the spill, with Curry looking on eagerly to make sure every spot was dry.

Rookie Nico Mannion must be a comedian or something, because Curry busted up immediately. It’s also a good thing the game was already in hand at that point, so the Warriors could avoid a Jason Kidd water cup controversy.

But, seriously, who has more fun on the basketball court than Curry?

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsGolden State WarriorsSportsKlay ThompsonSteph Curry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us