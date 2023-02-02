Steph Curry ‘Mostly Optimistic' About Warriors Despite 26-26 Record

Why Steph remains 'mostly optimistic' about 26-26 Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 134-117 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday wouldn't have been as bad if they had held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

But the Warriors lost in the Twin Cities and compounded it with a second straight loss in the Mile High City, dropping their record back to .500, at 26-26.

After beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night and building a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves, the Warriors' road trip had a chance to be a smashing success. Instead, it bordered on disaster as they head home to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Through it all, Steph Curry is trying to maintain a positive outlook on things, knowing that the Warriors have the talent to win another NBA championship. After the loss to the Nuggets, Curry spoke to reporters in the Warriors locker room and addressed his current mindset.

"Mostly optimistic, in terms of who we're capable of being, knowing, you know, flashes that we've shown throughout the season," Curry said [H/T The Athletic's Anthony Slater]. "But very aware that we've got to figure some stuff out, so somewhere right in between. Feel like everybody, including the vets, the core, need to play better, more consistently.

"Some of the other questions about our rotation and our defensive mindset, just our focus on that front, we have to address that and continue to hold ourselves accountable. But if everybody raises their level of play just a little bit, that's where I'm optimistic. I feel like we can do that."

Curry is playing at an All-Star level, Klay Thompson has elevated his play over the last two months and Jordan Poole has seen his numbers tick up since he was inserted into the starting lineup late in January.

But the Warriors need more from everyone else.

Andrew Wiggins was a major part of Golden State's success last season, but he battled an adductor strain and multiple illnesses in December, and hasn't been the same player since returning, averaging 13.1 points over his last nine games entering Thursday's contest.

Against the Nuggets, he scored just nine points in 31 minutes.

The youngsters they were banking on entering the season haven't lived up to the expectations. Some, like James Wiseman and Moses Moody, are struggling to get on the court.

Both played against the Nuggets with Thompson and Draymond Green out, but they likely will be back on the bench when the two former All-Stars return to the lineup Saturday.

Aside from Curry and Poole combining for 50 points against the Nuggets, the Warriors got good minutes from Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome. But as the reigning NBA Finals MVP said, everyone needs to come along for the ride.

If they do, the champs will defend their title with a fight. If not, they might get bounced early in the NBA playoffs.

